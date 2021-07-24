Mask advisories begin in parts of Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — COVID-19 cases are increasing in communities across the state because of the Delta variant now the dominant strain of the virus.

More municipalities in Massachusetts are starting to issue a mask advisory to combat this. Both Provincetown and Cambridge issued a mask advisory, urging people to wear masks where transmission is likely, and around young children. Cambridge recently reported a 42 percent increase in breakthrough infections.

“If I am told to then yes, but if not then no not at this point in time. The vaccinations are supposed to serve a purpose so if I am told to wear it inside at different restaurants or places of establishment I have no problem in doing so,” Mike Mastroianni of Westfield said.

Boston’s Mayor also said public school students will be required to wear masks when classes start in September. According to the CDC, unvaccinated people are most at risk for the Delta variant, which includes children under the age of 12. Worries over this group of unvaccinated children have The American Academy of Pediatrics cautioning that children should wear masks when they return to school in the fall.

Governor Charlie Baker said earlier this week he isn’t considering making any mask mandates statewide.