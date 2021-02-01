Mass. approaching 500,000 COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (SHNS) – With 6,503 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, Massachusetts is poised to surpass half a million confirmed infections of the highly infectious virus as soon as Monday, which is the one-year anniversary of the state’s first confirmed case.

The Department of Public Health reported 3,957 cases on Saturday and 2,546 on Sunday, pushing the cumulative total of test-confirmed infections to 498,145 since the virus was first identified in Massachusetts exactly one year ago. Several metrics continued to improve over the weekend.

The seven-day weighted average positive test rate dropped to 3.61 percent on Sunday, the lowest since it reached a second surge peak of 8.7 percent on Jan. 1. Similarly, the seven-day average of new cases confirmed stood at 2,426.7 in Sunday’s report, a level not seen since late November.

DPH reported 87 new fatalities linked to the virus on Saturday and 46 more on Sunday. The cumulative death toll now stands at 14,577 counting both those who died with confirmed or with likely cases.

It’s possible that testing could slow early this week with a major snowstorm entering the region. Gov. Charlie Baker said testing sites will reach out directly to patients to reschedule if necessary.

The next phase of the state’s vaccine rollout also begins Monday, making doses available to residents 75 and older. Many of those older adults struggled last week to navigate the state’s online-only booking system, and Baker has said he plans to launch a call center this week.