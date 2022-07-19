BOSTON (WWLP) – The legislative session ends on July 31st and there are several active conference committees.

When the House and Senate both pass legislation, but there are differences between the two bills, they often end up in a conference committee. On Tuesday, the conference committee tasked with resolving the differences between the House and Senate Veteran Bills had their first meeting.

Both bills passed unanimously in each chamber and the House incorporated what the Senate originally passed.

“This bill is a direct result to what military families are telling us, based on what the Department of Defense is telling us, families are telling them. So this bill is entirely driven by military families,” said Senator John Velis.

The House and Senate bills would both overhaul professional licensing procedures to help military families relocate to Massachusetts more easily. They also would extend in-state tuition at public colleges and universities to military members and their families, and create a Purple Star system for K-12 public schools that support military members.

The House version includes language to educate veterans about the impacts of burn pits and would create a limited slot machine license that would allow veterans’ organizations to install slot machines for members.

There are only 12 days left in session so the conference committee will need to act fast to get a final bill to the Governor’s desk in time.