Massachusetts 4th in per capita federal aid

FILE – This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. The U.S. Census Bureau has denied any attempts to systemically falsify information during the 2020 head count used to determine the allocation of congressional seats and federal spending. The Census Bureau statement was issued Monday night, Nov. 9, in response to reports by The Associated Press of census workers who said they were told by supervisors to enter fake answers on the head-count forms in order to close cases in the waning days of the census. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – On a per capita basis, Massachusetts has received the fourth most federal relief aid so far during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.

The foundation, which has been tracking the trillions of dollars in federal aid doled out over the last year or so, said Washington, D.C., has received the most aid per capita, $12,845. At $9,893 per Massachusetts resident, the Bay State trails D.C., New York ($10,881 per capita) and Vermont ($10,340 per capita). North Dakota rounds out the top five with $9,844 per capita.

As of April 15, Massachusetts had received $68.19 billion in federal assistance dating back to the start of the pandemic, which the foundation said was the 11th most of any state. About $20.5 billion of that came in the form of Paycheck Protection Program loans, and another $11.36 billion was for federal pandemic unemployment compensation.