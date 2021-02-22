Massachusetts Court System confronting racism through community conversation

(WWLP) – In honor of Black History Month, the Massachusetts Court System is continuing a conversation with diverse communities in the state, about their experience in the state’s judiciary system.

Members of the Court System hosted a virtual listening session on Monday evening.

The goal of the conversation was to share ideas about improving the justice system. Attendees took turns asking questions to a members of various court departments.

One justice said the most important thing for the community to know, is that the Massachusetts Court System belongs to the people of the Commonwealth.

Justice Kimberly Budd told 22News, “This ongoing dialogue between the courts and community is essential because it gives us guidance on how to better serve you and what we must do to live up to our ideas.”

The Massachusetts Court System has a YouTube page with videos from members of the court, linked below.

https://www.youtube.com/MATrialCourt