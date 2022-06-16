BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 1,662 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,409
  • 5-9 years: 867
  • 10-14 years: 895
  • 15-19 years: 1,112
  • 20-29 years: 4,154
  • 30-39 years: 4,227
  • 40-49 years: 3,153
  • 50-59 years: 3,327
  • 60-69 years: 2,658
  • 70-79 years: 1,547
  • 80+ years: 1,006

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 37,359 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,662,048 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,525 new individuals have tested positive with 4,992,248 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.54%

Hospitalizations:

There are 478 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 40 patients that are in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 282 (59%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 153 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,662
  • Total Cases: 1,746,713
  • New Deaths: 7
  • Total Deaths: 19,593

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 203
  • Total Cases: 157,219
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Deaths: 1,216

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,398,650
  • Booster doses administered: 3,637,278

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 126
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 144,628
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,826

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 122
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 145,569
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,834

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 12
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,097
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 148

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 41
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 28,465
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 391

Higher Education:

There are 425 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 17,180 new tests reported with a total of 16,030,560.