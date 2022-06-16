BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 1,662 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,409
- 5-9 years: 867
- 10-14 years: 895
- 15-19 years: 1,112
- 20-29 years: 4,154
- 30-39 years: 4,227
- 40-49 years: 3,153
- 50-59 years: 3,327
- 60-69 years: 2,658
- 70-79 years: 1,547
- 80+ years: 1,006
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 37,359 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,662,048 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,525 new individuals have tested positive with 4,992,248 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.54%
Hospitalizations:
There are 478 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 40 patients that are in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 282 (59%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 153 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,662
- Total Cases: 1,746,713
- New Deaths: 7
- Total Deaths: 19,593
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 203
- Total Cases: 157,219
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 1,216
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,398,650
- Booster doses administered: 3,637,278
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 126
- Total Confirmed Cases: 144,628
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,826
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 122
- Total Confirmed Cases: 145,569
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,834
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 12
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,097
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 148
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 41
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,465
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 391
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 425 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 17,180 new tests reported with a total of 16,030,560.