BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 7 new confirmed deaths and 1,662 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,409

5-9 years: 867

10-14 years: 895

15-19 years: 1,112

20-29 years: 4,154

30-39 years: 4,227

40-49 years: 3,153

50-59 years: 3,327

60-69 years: 2,658

70-79 years: 1,547

80+ years: 1,006

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 37,359 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,662,048 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,525 new individuals have tested positive with 4,992,248 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.54%

Hospitalizations:

There are 478 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 40 patients that are in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 282 (59%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 153 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,662

Total Cases: 1,746,713

New Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 19,593

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 203

Total Cases: 157,219

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 1,216

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,398,650

Booster doses administered: 3,637,278

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 126

Total Confirmed Cases: 144,628

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,826

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 122

Total Confirmed Cases: 145,569

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,834

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,097

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 148

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 41

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,465

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 391

Higher Education:

There are 425 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 17,180 new tests reported with a total of 16,030,560.