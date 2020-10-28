Massachusetts DPH to start reporting on case clusters

BOSTON (SHNS) – A forthcoming update to the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard, planned for next week, will include more information on case clusters, and some of that cluster information will be previewed in Thursday’s weekly report, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Tuesday.

Sudders, the head of the state’s COVID-19 command center, provided new details about identified sources for some of the 1,216 new cases reported Monday. Twenty-five cases were linked to long-term care facilities, another 25 to higher-education testing, 34 to places of worship and 36 to “known clusters, including social clubs.” She said 538 of those cases were “associated with 19 of our highest-risk communities, from Boston to Framingham.”

Sudders said it is important for private clubs and houses of worship to adhere to the state’s COVID-19 guidance, and that new cases continue to arise from those settings. She specifically mentioned the Elks Club and Pleasant Park Yacht Club in Winthrop and the Crossroads Church in Fitchburg, which she said was “recently sanctioned by the state, not for having church services but for opening up their house of worship for retreats and the like in violation of the state’s guidance.”