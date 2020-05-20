Massachusetts for-hire fishing industry to reopen in days

In this photo taken Monday, July 22, 2019, chinook salmon is seen after being unloaded at Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco. California fishermen are reporting one of the best salmon fishing seasons in more than a decade, thanks to heavy rain and snow that ended the state’s historic drought. It’s a sharp reversal for chinook salmon, also known as king salmon, an iconic fish that helps sustain many Pacific Coast fishing communities. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts charter fishing industry is set to reopen in a few days after being shut down due to coronavirus.

Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, ordered the industry back open as part of a phased reopening of the state’s economy on Monday. Baker’s order allows the state’s for-hire fishing industry to reopen on May 25. The industry, which draws customers from all over New England and beyond, will be subject to health and safety guidelines designed to limited the spread of the virus.

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries had prohibited for-hire fishing trips with an April 27 statement.