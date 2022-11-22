(WWLP) – By the deadline of 2 on Monday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission received 15 total sports betting operator applications. Including just six applications for the seven available mobile-only betting licenses.

Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park Casino have each submitted applications for a Category 1 operator license. The law allows for Category 1 sports wagering operators to operate in-person wagering at their properties as well as on up to two online platforms.

The applications received by Monday’s deadline will be reviewed during public meetings of the Gaming Commission. Each company that applied for a sports betting license also had to submit a non-refundable $200,000 application fee.

That money goes into a new Sports Wagering Control Fund at the commission’s control to “finance the operational activities of the commission pertaining to sports wagering,” according to the state’s wagering law.