Massachusetts hits 1-million COVID-19 vaccinations administered

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The state has exceeded one million doses of vaccines administered, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS). As of Thursday night, 1,034,018 doses have been administered across the state.

The Administration has surpassed the first benchmark set for Phase 2 vaccinations, 242,000 per week capacity, and administered 242,000 doses administered since Sunday.

They also report over 20,000 vaccine appointments are available at mass vaccination sites in Danvers, Springfield, Foxboro and Boston. Residents aged 75+ may be accompanied by a companion with a scheduled appointment for mass vax sites only. Eligible residents can book an appointment online here.

Starting Saturday, February 13, the Massachusetts Vaccine Scheduling Resource​ Line will extend its hours of operation to include weekends and weekday evenings.

These extended hours will further support people 75 and older to schedule a COVID-19 appointment if they are unable to use or have difficulty accessing the internet.

The new call center hours of operation:

Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For assistance scheduling, dial 2-1-1 and follow the prompts for vaccine appointments. The Massachusetts Scheduling Resource Line is available in English and Spanish and has translators available to support residents in approximately 100 additional languages.

An online scheduling option is still on the Commonwealth’s website: www.mass.gov/CovidVaccine.