Massachusetts’ lowest wage earners not receiving extended unemployment benefits

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 legislators are urging Governor Baker to change the funding formula for the state’s unemployment insurance system.

Currently, Massachusetts residents on unemployment are receiving an additional $300 a week.

Lawmakers say that residents who make under $100 on unemployment aren’t eligible to receive the extra money and they’re now asking Governor Baker to step up and change that.

“This money is going to lots of people but the neediest are excluded from the benefit and that’s something that over 100 legislators are asking the Baker Administration to change,” Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa told 22News.

Governor Baker has been very critical of the federal government’s plan to pay for extended UI benefits using FEMA funds. He believes that that money should be used to help states with their pandemic response efforts.

There is still hope here at the statehouse that another funding package will emerge from Washington, and lawmakers are hoping to see it include more money for the UI system.