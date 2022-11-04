SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents have been casting their early voting ballots for roughly the last two weeks and Friday is the last day to do so.

The Secretary of State Bill Galvin says that many cities and towns hold limited or no hours Friday for early voting. Voters are strongly encouraged to confirm the early voting schedule in their community before going to vote.

If you have not registered to vote, you’re out of luck. The deadline passed on Saturday, October 29th. If you successfully submitted a mail-in ballot application those ballots must reach your local election officials by 5 p.m. on November 12th in order to be counted. Ballots that arrive after 8 p.m. on election day will only be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day.

Massachusetts Ballot

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on November 8th for all voters who have not already cast a ballot by Election Day.