Massachusetts Nurses Association takes a stand against racism

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Nurses Association is launching efforts to combat racism within the association and health care profession.

In a statement to 22News, Vice president Marie Ritacco said, “We believe it is essential for the MNA use its platform to acknowledge and explicitly name racism as being antithetical to our principles as healers and care providers and the mission of our Association.”

The MNA’s initiative in their ‘Anti-Racism Position Statement’ provides detailed recommendations on how to address racism.

Which includes the development of education programs for nurses on racism, as well as establishing ways to report and document instances of racial discrimination.

The organization-wide effort is to educate and mobilize health care workers to confront structural racism and its impact on the nursing and health professions, within the workplace and the community.