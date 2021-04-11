Massachusetts police dog, K9 Tippett, has passed away

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police Department announced the passing of K9 Tippett on April 9, following a brief serious illness.

Tippet passed surrounded by his beloved family, former handler Sergeant Gregory Keane and family.

Tippett became a member of the Massachusetts State Police canine unit in 2009. He was one of the first dual-purpose patrol and firearm detection dogs for the unit. During a career that lasted nearly nine years, he was involved in major cases such as the Boston Marathon bombing, various high profile cases out of Bristol County, a Plymouth County homicide investigation in which he located pertinent evidence, and the discovery of a firearm that was used to injure a police officer. Tippett conducted numerous protective sweeps for dignitaries and searches of schools and judicial buildings. Tippett also located many suspects who fled from local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.

Tippett became a regular on the couch, a coffee buddy, a bed hog, a great co-pilot on road trips, and a friendly companion to anyone that visited our house. With a loud bark and wagging tail, he would greet you by dropping his toy at your feet or in your lap. I watched him bond with kids and adults, and even with those who didn’t care for dogs, he could coerce them to throw his toy!

I was fortunate that I was able to work with a partner like Tippett. I had thought he gave everything during his working career. I was wrong. He had so much more to give to my family during his three years of retirement. Tippett made tough days better, busy days balanced, and life a little simpler. We are going to miss the 5 a.m. rib kicks letting us know it was time for breakfast.

Memories of Tippet from Sergean Gregory Keane