Massachusetts Senior Action Council calls for Springfield PD commissioner to resign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts organization representing senior citizens is calling for Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood to step down.

Members of the Massachusetts Senior Action Council (MSAC) held a virtual meeting on April 29th with Commissioner Clapprood to discuss police reform and discuss ideas presented by MSAC to help the police department in their efforts to improve policing practices in regard to racism and brutality.

On Thursday, Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst sent 22News a copy of the Commissioner’s response letter to MSAC. He also sent a statement that read in part:

“I Stand in Solidarity with our Seniors and will join them in calling for the immediate removal or resignation of Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood on the steps of City Hall on June 9th at 11:00 AM.” Justin Hurst, Springfield City Councilor

22News contacted the MSAC Springfield Chapter representative, Tracey Carpenter. She confirmed Hurst’s statement that seniors in the community were disappointed in the Commissioner’s response and believe that she should step down from her position. We are waiting for an official statement from the organization.