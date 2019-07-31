Massachusetts State Police dog catches suspect after chase in Southbridge

1  of  2
(Photo courtesy Mass. PD)

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – An alleged breaking and entering suspect was taken into custody by Southbridge Police Department thanks to K9 Indy Friday morning. 

According to Massachusetts State Police, Southbridge detectives accepted the assistance of Trooper Alex Berry of the K9 Unit to track down a suspect.

Police say K9 Indy attained the suspect’s scent and began tracking north through several yards, but with no success, the search was eventually called off. 

After a brief period, the suspect took off on foot from a vehicle after a Southbridge officer spotted him. 

K9 Indy returned and started to track through woods between several streets until Trooper Berry saw the suspect crouching down hiding. 

After several commands to surrender, the suspect decided to run. Trooper Berry released K9 Indy who quickly caught up to the suspect and apprehended him. 

Sturbridge Barracks also assisted.

