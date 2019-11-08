Massachusetts State Police mourning loss of retired K9

(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are mourning the loss of retired K9 Jäger.

Jäger joined Massachusetts State Police in 2007 when he was 14 months old. He patrolled eastern Massachusetts on the overnight shift until his retirement in 2016.

“Jäger was responsible for many narcotics seizures, but he best known for his tracking ability,” state police wrote on Facebook. “During his career, he successfully sniffed out 188 suspects or missing persons. including lost children and missing Alzheimer’s patients. Many people, whose only contact with Jäger came the night they went missing and he found them, owe their lives and safety to him.”

After nine years of service, Jäger enjoyed his retirement at home with his handler Lt. Tim Blackwell as a family pet.