Massachusetts students’ ACT Scores best in the nation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts students outperformed the rest of the country this year in ACT scores.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced that “Massachusetts high school students in the graduating Class of 2021 had the highest composite score in the nation on the ACT test, an annual predictive measure of college and career readiness for many high school graduates, according to results released last week.”



The education department stated that within Massachusetts public and private high school graduates who chose to take the ACT in 2021:

“Had an average composite score of 27.6 out of a possible 36, up from last year (26.0).”

“When looking at only public school graduates, Massachusetts’ average composite score was 27.9.”

“The national average for public and private school students was 20.3, a slight decrease from last year’s 20.6.”

“70 percent of Massachusetts graduates met all four ACT college readiness benchmarks, up from 59 percent last year and above the national average of 25 percent.”

“The pandemic disrupted many people’s college preparations, but these scores show impressive work by thousands of the Commonwealth’s students,” Education Secretary James Peyser said. “We congratulate Massachusetts students, teachers and administrators and continue to support schools as they re-engage students in learning and planning for their future.”



