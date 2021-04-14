Massachusetts teams up with the Red Sox for vaccine distribution

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Commonwealth is teaming up with the Red Sox to help distribute vaccines, and even though the program is located in Boston, it’s open to residents all across the state.

‘Red sox week’ will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston from April 19 to April 25. There will be 20,000 first dose appointments available for residents across the state that live in communities that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Red sox week will feature signs in both in English and Spanish as well as bilingual translators and much more.

“And Red Sox themes attractions including a selfie station, Red Sox trophies, socially distanced visits with Wally the green monster and a raffle to win tickets to a Red Sox game,” Baker said.

Most of the appointments will be filled by grass roots organizations in the 20 hardest hit communities in Massachusetts like Springfield and Holyoke.

Baker said any empty slots will be posted on the state’s pre-registration website. For more information check here.