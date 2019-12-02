MassDOT: Speed limit reduced to 40 MPH from NY to Boston

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being urged to take it slow on the roadways Monday following the snowstorm.

Severe Weather Alert: Worst over, but more snow coming

Massachusetts State Police announced the speed limit has been reduced to 40 miles per hour for the entire Mass Pike from the New York state line to Boston.

MassDOT has also announced no special permit car/tandems are allowed from the New York state line to Exit 7.