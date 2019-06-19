Mayor Sarno signs brief in support of employment protections for the LGBTQ community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno has signed onto an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of employment nondiscrimination protections for the LGBTQ community.

In a news release sent to 22News, Mayor Sarno said: “respecting this right can only make for a better and stronger community.”

Mayor Sarno is a member of Mayors Against LGBTQ Discrimination.

The Supreme Court will consider how a ban on workplace sex discrimination protects LGBTQ people from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in a trio of cases this fall.

The brief is prepared by a combination of local jurisdictions such as, the City of Los Angeles, the County of Santa Clara, and the assistance of the Public Rights Project.