HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 11 Latino businesses in western Massachusetts that are receiving grant funding that will help focus on growing in the new year.

The Latino Economic Development Corporation delivered funding to MD Beauty Salon in Holyoke which is receiving money for a new sign.

“In the next two days, we’re giving out $13,000 to 11 businesses. This is just the first round, this is just the beginning. There should be a round every 60 days, and by the end of 18 months, we’ll have given out, at this point, close to $205,000 to hundreds of businesses throughout western Mass.” Melendez, Director/Founder of Latino Economic Development Corporation

The following businesses are receiving funding.