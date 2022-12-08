HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 11 Latino businesses in western Massachusetts that are receiving grant funding that will help focus on growing in the new year.
The Latino Economic Development Corporation delivered funding to MD Beauty Salon in Holyoke which is receiving money for a new sign.
“In the next two days, we’re giving out $13,000 to 11 businesses. This is just the first round, this is just the beginning. There should be a round every 60 days, and by the end of 18 months, we’ll have given out, at this point, close to $205,000 to hundreds of businesses throughout western Mass.” Melendez, Director/Founder of Latino Economic Development Corporation
The following businesses are receiving funding.
- $1,000 – Caring Medical Staffing, LLC – Receiving funds for accounting services for a year
- $1,000 – Tony Digital Music & Media – Receiving funds for equipment and software
- $2,000 – MD Beauty Salon – Receiving funds for a new sign for salon
- $1,000 – My Little Talent – Day Care – Receiving funds for cashflow support
- $1,000 – Los Supreme Hot Dogs – Food Truck – Receiving funds for marketing and new menu decals
- $2,000 – AM Creations – Receiving funds for first/last month’s payment on rental space
- $1,000 – Listening With Love – Receiving funds to purchase equipment (laptop)
- $1,000 – Naz Small Repairs – Receiving funds to support obtaining general contractor’s license
- $1,000 – Fiesta Café – Receiving funds for accounting services for a year
- $1,000 – Top Legends Barbershop – Receiving funds for finance/accounting services for a year
- $1,000 – Rozki Rides, LLC – Receiving funds for transportation