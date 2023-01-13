CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than $1.3 billion dollars is up for grabs in Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing.

The odds of winning the jackpot are pretty slim and depending on where you bought your ticket how much you receive, may vary after taxes. All gambling winnings are subject to a federal tax, but here in Massachusetts, and other states, lottery winnings are also subject to a state tax as well.

Under the state’s Personal Income Tax Laws, gambling winnings received by Massachusetts residents from the state lottery or from any other gambling events will be included in the state’s gross income and is taxable at the rate of 5 percent.

Federal taxes are the same for everyone. The IRS is required to withhold 24 percent from all winnings,