Memorial ride held in honor of Easthampton motorcyclist

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – For the third year, local motorcyclists joined together at Roland’s Motor Works to pay tribute to the founder, Roland Tessier.



“Dad lived life, he was that great spirit, always looking to make a friend, and approach life at full throttle,” Ken Tessier, Roland’s son said.

Roland passed away three years ago at the age of 73, after suffering from lung complications. His son, Ken now owns the motorcycle shop, alongside his sister.



“Kenny is doing a great shop here, and we like to support him and support anything going on in the community,” Paul Jaeger, a Westfield motorcyclist said.

After the morning social, they hopped on their motorcycles and set off for their memorial ride. The ride around Hampshire County was in memory of Roland Tessier, a legendary Easthampton motorcyclist man, who left an impact in these communities.



“My dad touched everyone,” Ken said. “He just reached out, that’s why I am who I am. He would help anyone he could, trying to make a better community.”



“The guy had a lot of knowledge about motorcycles. Talked to me an awful lot, so I come down to ask to do work for me and he said know you can do it yourself and showed me how to do it,” Jaeger said.

They rode through Westhampton, Huntington, Worthington, and Chesterfield on this hour and a half ride, before ending back at the shop.