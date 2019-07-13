Memorial service to be held in honor of 7 killed in motorcycle crash

Breaking News
FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A memorial service will be held at Gillette Stadium Saturday, in honor of the seven people killed in the devastating motorcycle crash last month.

The service is being hosted by the Marine JarHeads MC, which all the victims were members of.

The seven bikers were killed last month when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer crashed into the group. The pickup driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, waived extradition and had agreed to return to New Hampshire to face seven charges of negligent homicide, one count for each life taken in the crash

Those killed were: Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Albert Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, New Hampshire; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, New Hampshire; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts.

The service will begin at noon and go until 5 p.m. at the P-10 parking lot at Gillette. Donations will be accepted.

