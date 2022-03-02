SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– If you’re interested in a career in the hospitality and entertainment industry, there are jobs available at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center.

The organizations will be holding an in-person hiring event Thursday, March 3 from 10am to 2pm at the MGM Springfield ARIA Ballroom.

Positions to be filled include food and beverage, finance count team, security, event ushers, HVAC techs, porters, and more. Job seekers should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews and possible job offers.

MGM Springfield is offering sign-on bonuses for eligible positions, tuition reimbursement through MGM Resorts’ College Opportunity Program, free meals in the Employee Dining Room, and health benefits.