Michigan State basketball player Cassius Winston’s brother Zachary Winston dies after being hit by train

ALBION, Mich. (WLNS) – Zachary Winston, who is the younger brother of Michigan State basketball player Cassius Winston, was killed after being hit by an Amtrak train last night.

Zachary, 19, was hit by the train at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

He was a sophomore on the Division III Albion men’s basketball team along with their youngest brother, Khy.

The Albion Department of Public Safety say they believe a student intentionally walked in front of a westbound Amtrak train tragically ending his life.

According to Kimberly Woods, with Amtrak Media Relations, service on an Amtrak train 355 was suspended after it came into contact with a person on the track.

The incident happened about 20 miles from the Jackson, Mich., station. The train was headed to Battle Creek.

According to an email from Woods, 65 customers were on the train at the time of the incident. There are no reported injuries to customers or crew members.

Woods adds that an investigation into the incident is underway.

Our sports department is working on more details as the story continues to develop.