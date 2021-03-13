Mild Drought conditions declared in western part of the state

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple factors have led to the state’s Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary to declare a Mild Drought in the western region of the state.

According to the announcement made Friday, Mild Drought is considered Level 1. Other areas of the state remain at Level 0 with ‘Normal Conditions’. Those other areas include the Connecticut River Valley, Central, Northeast, Southeast, Cape Cod and Islands regions.

The factors that led to the declaration include lower than normal levels for the following:

Precipitation

Streamflow

Groundwater

According to the Massachusetts Drought Management Plan, a Mild Drought calls for detailed monitoring of the conditions stated above.

While the Commonwealth made great progress in its response to a drought period over the summer and fall of 2020, current dry conditions in the Western region emphasize the ongoing need to conserve our water resources and minimize the strain on our local water supplies. We will continue to monitor conditions and we encourage all residents and businesses in the Western region to minimize water use and be mindful of outdoor plantings and watering as the Commonwealth heads into the spring growing season. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides.

The declaration was made following a Drought Management Task Force meeting on March 10. The Mild Drought status will remain until water levels return to normal.

Data Sources: MassGis, DCR Office of Water Resources; Included in Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs News Release

According to the Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, residents and businesses in the western part of the state should minimize overall water use.

““We are watching drought conditions carefully,” said MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg. “We will provide additional guidance moving forward as we assess conditions.”

The Drought Management Task Force will meet on Tuesday, April 6. For more information on water conservation, click here.