Military sexual assault reports rise, in Air Force above all

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says reports of sexual assaults across the military increased slightly last year, with the Air Force showing the biggest jump of all the services.

The annual report shows an overall increase of 3% in the number of reports filed by or about military members during 2019. That percentage is much smaller than the previous year’s jump of 13%, which fueled congressional complaints that the Pentagon’s was failing to adequately address the problem.

Nate Galbreath is acting director of the Pentagon’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office. He’s cautiously optimistic that the lower increase suggests a trend in declining assaults, but says it’s too difficult to tell because the crime is vastly under-reported.