Breaking News
Baystate Health: 5,034 test negative for COVID-19, 6,250 tested in total
Watch Live
22News InFocus 2PM: Learn more about a new online community resource database for the western Massachusetts region

Military sexual assault reports rise, in Air Force above all

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PentagonFile_280393

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says reports of sexual assaults across the military increased slightly last year, with the Air Force showing the biggest jump of all the services.

The annual report shows an overall increase of 3% in the number of reports filed by or about military members during 2019. That percentage is much smaller than the previous year’s jump of 13%, which fueled congressional complaints that the Pentagon’s was failing to adequately address the problem.

Nate Galbreath is acting director of the Pentagon’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office. He’s cautiously optimistic that the lower increase suggests a trend in declining assaults, but says it’s too difficult to tell because the crime is vastly under-reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today