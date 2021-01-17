Mill building in Easthampton becomes home to winter Farmers Market

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A mill building in the heart of Easthampton’s industrial area serves as a home to the newest Farmers Markets in western Massachusetts for the winter months.

The popularity of Farmers Markets during the winter season has grown since a few years ago. But, finding the required indoor venue has been a challenge in some communities.

The Farmers Market at the Keystone Mill in the city is one place that has seen success.

“Easthampton hasn’t had one until this year, but this summer’s market we had a pretty strong year, a lot of interest from customers and vendors,” Robin Creamer from Sweet Morning Farm in Leyden told 22News.

Easthampton’s winter Farmers Market is open on the first and third Sunday through the third Sunday in March.