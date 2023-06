WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being asked to avoid Mill Street in Westfield Friday due to the ongoing paving project.

According to the Westfield Police Department, Mill Street is closed to through traffic from Mill Street at W. Silver Street down to S. Maple Street from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for paving.

Residents on Mill Street between these two areas will be allowed through. All other drivers are asked to seek alternate routes in and out to surrounding streets.