EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Millside Park COVID-19 testing site will be changing from a drive-through to a walk-up kiosk starting Thursday.

According to a social media post by the Easthampton Health Department, the small kiosk will be located at the entrance to Millside Park. Those looking to be tested should park and walk up to the kiosk. The testing schedule will remain the same.

To book an appointment for the Millside Park location, click here.