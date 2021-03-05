Missing 16-year-old in Chicopee found safe

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police were asking the public to help locate a 16-year-old girl who was missing since February 1.

The Chicopee Police Department said on March 5, Anayisalis Silvera was found and is safe.

She was believed to be in Springfield and was described as 5’4″, 134 lbs. with brown hair.

Police have continued the search for missing 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard this week after he was reported missing February 5.

(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The search for Aiden began Friday, February 5, after he was last seen around 11:30 a.m., walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road. Police believe he was heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River.

Aiden is described as 5’ tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.

If you have any information that might help police locate Aiden, or if you believe you have seen him, call 911, the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.