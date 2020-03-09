CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Check out Monday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News!

15 more in Massachusetts test positive for coronavirus

A growing number of people are testing positive for the Coronavirus. But here in Massachusetts, there is still only one confirmed case. Fifteen more presumptive cases were identified in the state on Sunday, for a total of 27 presumptive cases. One of those presumptive cases is the first in western Massachusetts in Berkshire County. A presumptive case is a patient who has had at least one positive test at a state or local laboratory. It becomes a confirmed case once the CDC verifies it.

Insurers to cover full cost of coronavirus testing, treatment

The cost of testing and treatment for the coronavirus will be fully covered by health insurers in Massachusetts. Insurers will verify that eligible residents in the state have access to any necessary testing, counseling, treatment, and vaccination-related to the disease. The Boston Globe reported that there will be no co-pays for services related to the medical response to the virus, and deductibles will not be applied to them. A vaccine has not been developed, but the directive will apply when one becomes available.

Chicopee Police need help identifying counterfeit bills suspect

Chicopee Police need your help to identify a suspect who allegedly tried to use counterfeit bills at a Walgreens in the city last month. Chicopee police officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the suspect entered the Walgreens on St. James Avenue on February 28th, where he allegedly tried to use fake bills. Police say the suspect then drove away in a silver car after the clerk recognized the fake bills before taking them. If you have any information on this person, you’re being asked to call the Chicopee Police department.