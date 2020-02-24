CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Take a look at Monday’s ‘Top 3 Stories’ on 22News:

Early voting begins in Massachusetts

Super Tuesday is just over a week away now, but you can participate in early voting every day this week. You can vote early at any early voting location in your community, or by mail. You can find your early voting location and times on the secretary of state’s website, under the “Elections and Voting” tab. The Early Ballot Application is also available to download if you want to vote early by mail. Polls will open for Super Tuesday on March 3rd.

Holyoke firefighter injured at old Mt. Tom Ski Resort fire

The Holyoke Fire Department was called to the old Mt. Tom ski area for a fire Sunday night.

When firefighters got there, they saw that the main ski lodge was on fire. There’s no water source near the lodge, so firefighters had to shuttle engines back and forth from down the mountain. One firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on their condition.

Northampton father convicted of trying to kill 7-year-old daughter scheduled to be sentenced in court

A man from Northampton who was found of guilty trying to poison his daughter with drain cleaner is set to be sentenced today in Hampshire Superior Court. On Friday, Christopher Conley was found guilty of the three charges against him, including attempted murder. Conley was accused of injecting Liquid-Plumr into his daughter’s cecostomy tube, then overdosing her on pain medication in April of 2015. His daughter survived, but she had to have surgery to remove more than six feet of her intestines and another surgery to remove one-third of her bladder.