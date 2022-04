(WWLP) – Mortgage rates have moved even higher in the last week as home prices continue to go up.

Experts say there is a supply and demand issue. There is a lot of demand out there but supply is running at an all-time low.

The median price for an American home is up nearly 20 percent in a year. Mortgage rates set more than a dozen record lows in 2020 and hovered around those lows throughout 2021. Soaring inflation is also to blame.