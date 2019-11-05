Mosquito-borne disease risk ends with recent hard frost

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) — Most of western Massachusetts has dipped into the 20s, and that means the risk for mosquito-borne disease is near zero. That includes a dropping risk for West Nile Virus in addition to EEE.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the vast majority of Western Massachusetts has experienced the first hard frost. The Easthampton Health Department posted on Facebook declaring that the risk for EEE is over.

“So counties that are getting below or in the area of 27 to 29 degrees, that’s considered a hard frosty that’s going to kill off a lot of those adult mosquitoes. And that’s when your risk is going to drop. It won’t be completely zero ever, but for a lot of those mosquito-borne illnesses like EEE, it’s going to drop considerably,” Natasha Wright, an entomologist with Braman Termite and Pest Elimination Specialists, told 22News.

Areas in Eastern Massachusetts still need to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites, as most of that area still hasn’t seen a low enough temperature to drop mosquito populations.

(Map provided courtesy of NOAA, Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University on Massachusetts.gov)

That includes Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties.