Mother of two missing Idaho children, arrested in Hawaii

Kaua’i, HAWAII (WWLP) – The mother of two Idaho children who have been missing since September of 2019 was arrested in Hawaii Thursday.
Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
According to the Kaua’i Police Department’s Twitter, police arrested 47-year-old Lori Vallow on a warrant from Idaho. She is currently being held at the Kaua’i Police Department on a $5 million bail.
Her two children, 17–year–old Tylee Ryan and 7–year–old Joshua Vallow have been missing since September. The case began last July, after Vallow’s estranged husband Charles Vallow was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, in an altercation at their home in Phoenix.
Police say Vallow failed to comply with a court order to produce her children in January in Madison County.
Vallow has been charged with the following:
- Two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.
- Arrest and seizures
- Resisting or obstructing officers
- Criminal solicitation to commit a crime
- Contempt of court
- Willful disobedience of court process or order