Mother of two missing Idaho children, arrested in Hawaii

FILE – This combination photo of undated file photos, released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, show missing children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Police say the mother of two missing kids has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located. Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September 2019, and police say their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, lied to investigators about where the children are. When police returned to their home in Idaho to question them again, the adults had disappeared. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

Kaua’i, HAWAII (WWLP) – The mother of two Idaho children who have been missing since September of 2019 was arrested in Hawaii Thursday.

According to the Kaua’i Police Department’s Twitter, police arrested 47-year-old Lori Vallow on a warrant from Idaho. She is currently being held at the Kaua’i Police Department on a $5 million bail.

Her two children, 17–year–old Tylee Ryan and 7–year–old Joshua Vallow have been missing since September. The case began last July, after Vallow’s estranged husband Charles Vallow was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, in an altercation at their home in Phoenix.

Police say Vallow failed to comply with a court order to produce her children in January in Madison County.

Vallow has been charged with the following: