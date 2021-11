EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Mountain Road in Easthampton will be closed part of the day on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the City of Easthampton, crews from the DPW will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days on Route 141.

Signage will be in place for drivers to take Route 5 as an alternate.