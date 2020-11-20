MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s partner contracted COVID-19

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel at a forum called “Perspectives on National Security,” at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Time’s Up has called on NBC Universal to release all former employees from non-disclosure agreements that might be impinging on their ability to speak out about sexual harassment, and also to hold an independent investigation into workplace culture at NBC. The organization said NBC didn’t go far enough with its statement, first reported Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, by Maddow, that employees should contact the company in order to be released from any “perceived obligation” to remain quiet. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Rachel Maddow MSNBC host announced on Twitter that her partner contracted COVID-19 and is using her online platforms to spread a message of caution.

Maddow was worried sick when she found out her partner of more than 20 years contracted COVID-19, but she wasn’t expecting it to put her in danger of dying.

“It won’t necessarily be you, it’ll be the most important person in the world and how can you bare that,” said Maddow on her Twitter account.

47-year old Rachel Maddow is a western Massachusetts resident and lives in the Hampshire County town of Cummington. On Thursday she returned to hosting her program from home and revealed that her partner, Susan Mikula had contracted the virus.

Mikula, who tested positive two weeks ago, became ill, but Maddow tested negative. At one point, Maddow said there was a possibility that COVID-19 may kill her partner, based on the severity of her symptoms.

“Whoever is the most important person in your life, whoever you most love and most care for and cherish in the world, that’s the person who you may lose or who you may spend weeks up at all night, freaking out about and calling doctors all over the place, trying to figure out how to keep that person breathing and out of the hospital,” said Maddow.

Rachel Maddow reveals that her partner, Susan, tested positive for Covid-19 and is still recovering, and implores viewers to consider their loved ones when they calculate their own Covid-19 risk. pic.twitter.com/oUz2DBLG63 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) November 20, 2020

She also said her partner Susan will be able to recover but she’s still very sick. Maddow’s quarantine will end soon but she’ll continue hosting from home until she feels its safe to be around her co-workers.

Maddow also said that with Thanksgiving next week, people really need to assess their risk level, as well as their loved ones, before they hold any sort of gathering.