National Celiac Awareness Day: A closer look at this common disease

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of National Celiac Awareness Day, Gastroenterologist Dr. Nicolas Cal, from Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Noble Hospital, joined us to provide an overview of this common disease.

Celaic disease is an immune reaction to gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. People are tested for the disease and manage it by avoiding certain types of foods.

According to Dr. Cal, if you have a family member with Celiac disease it increases the chances that you may have it as well.