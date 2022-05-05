(WWLP) – Since 2017, May 5 has been recognized as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Day.

The day is meant to draw awareness and shine a light on the violence that has disproportionately impacted Indigenous communities across the United States. According to the Urban Indian Health Institute, homicide is the third leading cause of death amongst indigenous women.

Women and girls in indigenous communities face rates of violence up to 10 times higher than the national average.