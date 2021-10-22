Franklin and Hampshire counties host Drug Take Back Weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police Departments and outreach organizations across the United States will participate in National Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

More than two dozen cities in Franklin and Hampshire counties will host Take Back events on October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. coordinated by the Northwestern District Attorney’s office. The event invites residents to drop off unneeded drugs – for humans or pets – to keep them out of water supplies and most importantly, to ensure they are not misused or pose a threat to be misused or accidentally ingested.

These police departments will be participating in the take back initiative this weekend:

Easthampton, Pelham, South Hadley, Deerfield, Greenfield, Leverett, Montague, Sunderland and Amherst

Additional Takeback Locations: Wildwood Elementary; Hadley, Hopkins Academy; Belchertown, Town Common; Northampton, Smith Vocational High School; Williamsburg, Williams Hardware; Worthington, Highway Department.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, this twice a year event over the last decade has safely disposed of more than 62,000 pounds of unneeded prescription and non-prescription drugs, keeping it out of water sources, landfills and preventing misuse.

“We believe it is important for our local communities to participate in these DEA-hosted Drug Take Back

events because new opioid prescriptions are made every day to treat people with pain and other

illnesses. That makes it an urgent matter to spread the word that prescriptions should always remain

locked and no-longer-needed prescriptions disposed of safely,” said Northwestern District Attorney

David Sullivan. “We don’t want any prescriptions to place toddlers, adolescents, or pets at risk. It is a

community responsibility to prevent misuse or accidental ingestion.”



