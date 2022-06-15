SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The nation’s youngest population may soon be eligible for the COVID vaccination.

Advisors from the Food and Drug Administration voted to recommend authorizing vaccines for young children.

The FDA will now consider the decision and likely grant an emergency use authorization in the coming days. The CDC is expected to vote on whether to endorse the shots. The final step in the process is CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signing off. Currently, Moderna has a vaccine for children ages 6 months to five years and Pfizer’s is for children six months to four years.

Helen R. Caulton-Harris, Commissioner Divison of Health and Human Services City of Springfield told 22News, “I think it’s going to be a very important step in our ability to eradicate or at least mitigate covid-19. However, I would say that it’s important the pediatricians be a part of the decision-making process.”

Caulton-Harris stated that pediatricians are the first healthcare providers that children see, and as a result, they will play an important part when it comes to helping parents make informed decisions when it comes to vaccinating their children. We have to learn to live with COVID 19 and vaccinating children is an important part of that process.