Nationwide effort to stop mass shootings

(WWLP) – The shootings from El Paso to Ohio have impacted politicians and citizens from across the nation.

On Sunday, Senator Chuck Schumer urged senate majority leader Mitch McConnell to call an emergency session, addressing gun safety.

Schumer says taking action on the bipartisan bill passed by house representatives in February will close some loopholes.

The legislation would enact universal background checks on all gun purchases.

Later Monday morning, President Trump will make a statement about the two mass shootings.

Watch Live: President Trump to comment on recent mass shootings