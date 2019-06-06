Rep. Neal comments on President Trump’s proposed Mexico tariffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – United States Congressman Richard Neal made a special announcement on Thursday during the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council’s annual meeting in Springfield.

Neal outlined his opposition to President Trump’s tariffs on Mexican imports. He believes the tariffs would hurt our country.

“If we are to arbitrarily impose tariffs this will escalate the tensions and certainly draw a retaliatory response,” said Rep. Neal.

President Trump told Mexico that they can avoid a five percent tariff on all imports if they take steps to stop the surge of Central American migrants crossing the border.

Congressman Neal said the tariffs would hurt American workers, businesses, and consumers. He told 22News, if the President attempts to impose these tariffs, he’ll introduce a “resolution of disapproval.”

A “resolution of disapproval” would be a first step for Congress to overturn a new federal rule. It would require passage in both the House and Senate.

Vice President Mike Pence met with Mexican representatives on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to come up with a plan that will prevent the tariffs from being imposed.