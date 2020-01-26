Nearly 30,000 coats donated to veterans through Ocean State Job Lot program

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI. (WWLP) – Almost 30,000 winter coats that were donated from Ocean State Job Lot’s “Buy, Give, Get” program is being distributed to help veterans.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the “Buy, Give, Get” program was held in 139 discount retailers from November to December. Customers were able to provide new winter coats to veterans in their state and throughout the region by purchasing a $40 coat and donating it back to the store. In return, customers received a $40 Ocean State Job Lot gift card.

“What started out as a 600-coat test just a few years back has blossomed into one of the largest programs of its kind serving veterans in need across the region. This program is a true testament to the generosity and patriotism of our customers.” David Sarlitto, Executive Director, Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundatio

Coats will be donated to veterans’ organizations throughout the Northeast in partnership with a multi-state network that carries over 50 veteran support agencies.