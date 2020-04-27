Neighborhood in Florida hosts ‘Drive-by Zoo’

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — With social distancing continuing around the community, it is hard for families to get out of the house. However, one local neighborhood in Freeport took it upon themselves to create some fun for their children– while still social distancing.

Several of the Windswept Estates residents saw an idea from a Facebook post in a Michigan neighborhood about a community ‘drive-thru zoo day’.

They wanted to try it out it in their own neighborhood.

“People have these little displays set up in their driveways, and they don’t have to get out, they just drive by and look out the car window. It gives them a little something to do to get out of the house and have a little activity on a Sunday afternoon,” said Homeowner, Craig Caudill.

Many parents are enjoying the activity as a way to entertain their kids during this time.

“This is really just a nice special treat, especially for the little ones, my son was ready to get out of the house,” said Neighborhood Resident, Chris Alvarado.

“I think they’re all loving it, I know that mine have enjoyed seeing their friends ride by. They’ve been doing all Zoom meetings with their classes, but actually seeing their classmates in person has been, I think their favorite part,” said Resident, Kristen Carl.

Many of the children agree.

“I think it’s pretty cool how they are letting everybody come together and get together and meet since we’re in this terrible time of quarantine,” said Zoo Participant, Carly Curtis.

With help from the other residents, they hope to turn this into an annual event for the neighborhood.

“We’ve had so many people from the community reach out to us and say that this was just a great way to get together, something out of the usual and so we’re really hoping that we can make this an ongoing event,” said Neighbor, Allie Spiva.