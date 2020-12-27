New COVID-19 restaurant capacity limits dig into already struggling establishments, employees impacted

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The new COVID-19 restrictions that are putting many businesses’ capacity at 25 percent makes for tougher times, especially for restaurants who rely on full tables.

On a Sunday morning, Memo’s Restaurant in West Springfield is fitting as many people as they can while abiding under the new 25 percent capacity limits that Governor Baker announced last Tuesday.

“We’re getting by,” Memo’s Restaurant owner, Dominic Pompi told 22News. He yells out orders to the kitchen staff, slinging out delicious brunch foods as fast as they can. He told 22News, they’re lucky their restaurant has the capacity to still fit a decent amount of customers.

“You know they give us a 90-minute limit but our customers are gone quicker than that and fortunately we’re a larger place where our capacity is a little more than everyone else,” Pompi said.

So far they’ve got a routine down to serve as many people as possible, bringing much-needed funds during the pandemic. “Fast, it’s all about speed,” Pompi said.

But as the restrictions get tougher, it’s getting harder on restaurant owners. Pompi was less than thrilled when Governor Baker announced that he would have to reduce the numbers of seats at Memo’s even further.

“I spent a lot of money getting those partitions up making everyone safer. Now the governor shut us down to 25%, that was a nice Christmas present. So I’m not happy about it, not at all,” Pompi told 22News.

They’ve been doing well with take-out orders since the beginning of the pandemic. Which has helped them make up for the loss of people they can have inside. At Memo’s, they’ve been getting by with their loyal customer base but it hasn’t been without some sacrifices to employees.

“Deciding if we have to send people to unemployment because we have to cut our staff. Because there’s not enough money to generate to pay everybody so we’re cutting hours, shaving hours so the employees are really getting hurt,” Pompi continued.

According to the state’s weekly risk assessment report, there’s been a total of 80 COVID-19 clusters associated with restaurants and food courts, leading to 267 cases, but that number is small compared to cases from senior living, household spread, corrections and long term care facilities.

Governor Baker says the restrictions will last at least until noon on January 10th, pending COVID-19 case numbers.