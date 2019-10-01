New England Patriots players help build playground in Foxborough

New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) encourages tight ends Martellus Bennett (88) and Bear Pascoe (83) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are teaming up with UnitedHealthcare and KaBoom to build a new playground in Foxborough on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, more than 200 volunteers will begin building at 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the along with special guests from the Patriots.

More than 2,000 children will get the chance to enjoy the newly built playground every year.

Current and former Patriots players, as well as Patriot cheerleaders and the team’s mascot, will assist with the build and take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.